Q1 2024 Adient PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Thank you, Shirley. Good morning, and thank you for joining us as we review Adient's results for first quarter of fiscal 2024. The press release and presentation slides for our call today have been posted to the Investors section of our website at adient.com. This morning, I'm joined by Jerome Dorlack, Adient's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Oswald, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



On today's call, Jerome will provide an update on the business, followed by Mark, who will review our Q1 financial results and outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2024. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call to your questions.



Before I turn the call over to Jerome and Mark, there are a few items I'd like to cover. First, today's conference call will include forward-looking