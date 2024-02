Q4 2022 Aris Water Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, David Tuerff, Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations for Aris Water Solutions.



David Tuerff - Aris Water Solutions, Inc. - SVP of Finance & IR



Good morning, and welcome to the Aris Water Solutions Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I am joined today by our President and CEO, Amanda Brock; our Founder and Executive Chairman, Bill Zartler; and our CFO, Stephan Tompsett.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that in this call and the related presentation, we will make forward-looking statements regarding our current beliefs, plans and expectations, which are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from results and events contemplated by