Sep 18, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
James Robert Garforth Ainley - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & European Hotels and Leisure Analyst
So good afternoon to those in Europe, good morning to those in North America. My name is James Ainley. I'm Head of the European Travel and Leisure Team here at Citi. And I'm absolutely delighted to have the Aramark management team here, John Zillmer, CEO; Tom Ondrof, CFO.
We're going to run through lots of questions with John and Tom. But for those watching, if you do have additional questions, there's a speech bubble in the top left-hand corner of your screen. If you want to type in your questions there, they will come through to my e-mail, and we will pick those up.
But John and Tom, I'm delighted to have you with us. I wondered, maybe by way of kind of getting the ball rolling, whether perhaps you could both give us a bit of background as kind of where you came from, why you joined Aramark quite recently, and the attractions you saw at the business.
John J. Zillmer - Aramark - CEO & Director
Sure, I'll get started and
Aramark at Citi Small/Mid Cap & Growth Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Sep 18, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...