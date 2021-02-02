Aramark Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 02, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Stephen Irving Sadove - Aramark - Non-Executive Independent Chairman



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Annual Meeting of Aramark Shareholders. I'm Stephen Sadove, Chairman of the Board of Aramark. I will serve as Chairman of today's meeting. Assisting me with our meeting is Harold Dichter, Secretary of Aramark.



This is our first year of hosting a virtual meeting. The virtual meeting provides the same rights and advantages of a physical meeting, while supporting the health and well-being of our shareholders and other participants during the COVID-19 pandemic.



I'd like to begin by introducing members of our Board of Directors who are present and our Director Nominee. Our directors are Susan Cameron, Greg Creed, Calvin Darden, Richard Dreiling, Irena Esteves, Daniel Heinrich, Paul Hilal, Karen King, Arthur Winkleblack, John Zillmer; and our Director nominee, Bridgette Heller. I'd also like to acknowledge some other guests attending our meat.



Certain members of Aramark's leadership team are with us today as well as representatives of KPMG LLP, our independent public accounting