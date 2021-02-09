Q1 2021 Aramark Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Aramark's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call. My name is Kevin, and I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to Felise Kissell, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs. Ms. Kissell, please proceed.



Felise Glantz Kissell - Aramark - IR & Corporate Affairs Executive



Thank you, and welcome to Aramark's First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. I hope those listening are doing well. This morning, we will be hearing from our Chief Executive Officer, John Zillmer; as well as our Chief Financial Officer, Tom Ondrof.



As a reminder, our notice regarding forward-looking statements is included in our press release this morning, which can be found on our website. During this call, we will be making comments that are forward-looking. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of various risks, uncertainties and important factors, including those discussed in the risk factors, MD