Q2 2022 Aramark Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Aramark's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call. My name is Josh, and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time, I would like to inform you that this conference is being recorded for rebroadcast. (Operator Instructions).



I will now turn the call over to Felise Kissell, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs. Ms. Kissell, please proceed.



Felise Glantz Kissell - Aramark - IR & Corporate Affairs Executive



Thank you, and welcome to Aramark's Second Quarter Fiscal '22 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. We also look forward to reviewing the plan to separate the Uniform Services business into an independent publicly traded company announced this morning. You will be hearing from our CEO, John Zillmer, as well as our CFO, Tom Ondrof.



As a reminder, our notice regarding forward-looking statements is included in our press releases this morning, which can be found on our website. During this call, we may be making comments that are forward-looking. Actual results may differ