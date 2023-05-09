Q2 2023 Aramark Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Aramark's Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call. My name is Kevin, and I'll be your operator for today's call. At this time, I would like to inform you this conference is being recorded for rebroadcast. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to Felise Kissell, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Ms. Kissell, please proceed.



Felise Glantz Kissell - Aramark - IR & Corporate Affairs Executive



Thank you, and welcome to Aramark's Quarter Fiscal '23 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. This morning, we will be hearing from our Chief Executive Officer, John Zillmer; as well as our Chief Financial Officer, Tom Ondrof.



As a reminder, our notice regarding forward-looking statements is included in our press release this morning, which can be found on our website. During this call, we will be making comments that are forward looking. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of various risks, uncertainties and important