Aramark at Citi Growth Conference Transcript

Sep 15, 2023 / 10:20AM GMT

Leo Carrington - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP



Good morning. I'm Leo Carrington from Citi, and delighted to have from Aramark at our Growth Conference, Tom Ondrof, CFO; Carl Mittleman, COO, International; Chris Garside, Head of M&A and BizDev, I think, at International.



I think to start, Tom and the team have some opening remarks to make, and then we'll move on to the Q&A fireside.



Thomas G. Ondrof - Aramark - Executive VP & CFO



Thanks, Leo. I appreciate it. And thanks for everyone for being here today. We did want to go through a little bit of an update on the back of the Vestis CMD a couple of days ago and sort of update our Analyst Day disclosures from a couple of years ago. I want to emphasize, there's absolutely nothing new here. So this is -- it's just sort of a reconciliation of where we've been and wanting to keep the string attached to certainly what Kim and the team talked about a couple of days ago as well as the questions we've been getting about what does that mean for remainco and for the Food & Facilities business