Nov 16, 2023 / 02:50PM GMT

Andrew Charles Steinerman - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD



I'm Andrew Steinerman. This is Stephanie Yee over there, Vice President of my equity research team. This is the business services track in the Aramark fireside chat, it's a 30-minute session. You can imagine we prepared our questions but we want it to be interactive. And I'll look for your hands to be raised. There is a mic that will go around if you're going to ask a question, but feel free to jump in. We think we capture the important questions, but just in case, it's always surely up to you.



CFO, Tom Ondrof is with us. They just reported earnings a couple of days ago. It's surely a great time to engage. Tom has been with the transformation team at Aramark since 2020 and spent 24 years at Compass, which is the industry competitor. So this is just a very timely conversation. Also Scott Sullivan is with us at the conference today, who's in IR. Welcome back.



Thomas G. Ondrof - Aramark - Executive VP & CFO



Good morning.



Questions and Answers: