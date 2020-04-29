Q4 2020 AZZ Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Good morning. And thank you for joining us today to review the financial results of AZZ Inc. for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 ended February 29, 2020. Joining the call today are Tom Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer; and Paul Fehlman, Chief Financial Officer.



After the conclusion of today's prepared remarks, we will open the call for a question-and-answer session.



Before we begin with prepared remarks, I would like to remind everyone certain statements made by the