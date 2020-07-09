Q1 2021 AZZ Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 09, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Thanks, Sarah. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to review the financial results of AZZ Inc. for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended May 31, 2020. Joining the call today are Tom Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer; and Philip Schlom, Interim Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin with prepared remarks, I'd like to remind everyone, certain statements made by the management team of AZZ during this conference