Oct 13, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the AZZ Inc. Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please also note today's event is being recorded.
At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Joe Dorame, Lytham Partners. Sir, please go ahead.
Joe L. Dorame - Lytham Partners, LLC - Managing Partner
Thank you, Jamie. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to review the financial results of AZZ Inc. for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended March 31, 2020. Joining the call today are Tom Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer; Philip Schlom, Interim Chief Financial Officer; and David Nark, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications and Investor Relations.
After the conclusion of today's prepared remarks, we'll open the call for a question-and-answer session. Please note, there is a slide presentation for today's call, which can be found on AZZ's Investor Relations page under financial information at azz.com.
Before we begin with prepared remarks, I'd
Q2 2021 AZZ Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 13, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...