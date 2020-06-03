Jun 03, 2020 / 12:20PM GMT

Myles Alexander Walton - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst



Welcome to the UBS Industrials and Transportation Conference. I'm Myles Walton, I'm the aerospace, defense and airlines analyst here at UBS. It's a pleasure to kick off day 2 of the conference this morning with the Chief Financial Officer of the Barnes Group, Chris Stephens. Chris, welcome.



I know you have a disclosure statement and also some opening remarks along with some slides to give a bit of background of the company to those on the line. And then after that, we'll move right into discussion.



I'm going to hand the floor and the mic over to you, Chris.



Christopher J. Stephens - Barnes Group Inc. - Senior VP of Finance & CFO



Great. Thank you, Myles. So good. So thanks for -- thanks to UBS for having us as well as thanks to you who have joined us. What we did is we presented and provided a complete overview slide deck that you can refer to. I don't plan on going through every slide. There'll be a few slides probably in the beginning just to give