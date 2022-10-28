Q3 2022 Barnes Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you, Chris. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our third quarter 2022 earnings call. With me are Barnes' President and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Hook; and Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Julie Streich. If you have not received a copy of our earnings press release, you can find it on the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at onebarnes.com, that's O-N-E-B-A-R-N-E-S.com.



During our call, we will be referring to the earnings release supplement slides which are also posted to our website.



Our discussion today includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which provide additional information we believe is helpful to investors. These measures have been