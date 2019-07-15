Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 15, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. Welcome to the Alibaba Group Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to turn the conference over to Daniel Zhang. Please go ahead.
Yong Zhang - Alibaba Group Holding Limited - CEO & Executive Chairman
Good evening, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Daniel Zhang, Director and the Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group Holding Limited. I will be chairing today's meeting. On behalf of the Board of Directors and management team of Alibaba Group, I would like to welcome our shareholders and ADS holders to our 2019 Annual General Meeting.
I would also like to thank you for all your continuing support and the trust in our company. And now I would like to call the meeting to order. Tim Steinert, our General Counselor and the Secretary, is appointed as inspector of elections and the secretary for this meeting. I would like to delegate my authority to Tim to conduct this meeting. I will now turn it over to Tim.
Timothy Alexander Steinert;General Counsel&Corporate
