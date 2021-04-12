Apr 12, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Alibaba Group's Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Rob Lin, Head of Investor Relations of Alibaba Group. Please go ahead.



Robert Lin - Alibaba Group Holding Limited - IR



Thank you. Good morning and good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining today's conference call.



First, let me start with the safe harbor statement. Today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements, including statements about regulatory actions, the impact in Alibaba's Group's future business development and financial performance. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. For detailed discussions of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our latest annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the U.S. SEC or announced on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call