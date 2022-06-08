Q4 2022 Brown-Forman Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 08, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Brown-Forman Corporation Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Sue Perram. Ma'am, please begin.



Susanne J. Perram - Brown-Forman Corporation - Director of IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I would like to thank each of you for joining us today for Brown-Forman's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call. Joining me today are Lawson Whiting, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Leanne Cunningham, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



This morning's conference call contains forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. Numerous risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in these statements. Many of the factors that will determine future results are beyond the company's ability to control or predict.

