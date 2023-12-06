Q2 2024 Brown-Forman Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 06, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Brown-Forman Corporation's Second Quarter and First Half of Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions).



I would now like to hand the conference over to Sue Perram, Vice President, Director, Investor Relations. You may begin.



Susanne J. Perram - Brown-Forman Corporation - Director of IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I would like to thank each of you for joining us today for Brown-Forman's Second Quarter and First Half of Fiscal Year 2024 earnings call. Joining me today are Lawson Whiting, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Leanne Cunningham, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



This morning's conference call contains forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. Numerous risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in these statements. Many of the factors that will determine future results are beyond the company's ability to control or predict. You should not place undue reliance on any