Aug 01, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Bright Horizons' Family Solutions Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Elizabeth Boland, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you, Elizabeth. You may begin.



Elizabeth J. Boland - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. - CFO



Thanks, Ashley, and hello to everybody on the call today.



With me on the call is Stephen Kramer, our Chief Executive Officer; and Dave Lissy, our Executive Chair. And after my few administrative matters, I'll turn the call over to Stephen.



Today's call is being webcast and a recording will be available under the Investor Relations section of our website brighthorizons.com. As a reminder to participants, any forward-looking statements made on this call, including those regarding future financial performance are subject to the safe harbor statement included in our earnings release. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual