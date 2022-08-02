Aug 02, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Bright Horizons Family Solutions Second Quarter of 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I'd now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Michael Flanagan, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Michael Flanagan - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. - Sr. Director of IR



Thank you, Judith, and hello to everyone on the call tonight. With me here are Stephen Kramer, our Chief Executive Officer; and Elizabeth Boland, our Chief Financial Officer. I'll turn the call over now to Stephen after covering a few administrative matters. Today's call is being webcast, and a recording will be available under the Investor Relations section of our website at brighthorizons.com.



As a reminder to participants, any forward-looking statements made on this call, including those regarding future business and financial performance, including the impact of acquisitions and COVID-19 on our operations, are subject to the