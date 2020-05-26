May 26, 2020 / 05:20PM GMT

Ashish Sabadra - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thanks, everyone, for joining virtually. For those who don't me -- know me, I'm Ashish Sabadra, senior analyst at DB, covering payments as well as business and information services companies. We are excited to have Tim King, CFO of Alliance Data on the call with us. Tim, thanks for giving us this opportunity.



Questions and Answers:

- Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research AnalystWe'd like to kick off the conversation with the pace of recovery. Tim, if you could provide any color on the credit sales, how they've improved as the states have started to open up. The consumer confidence, for me, that came out today morning, was very encouraging. How could those help translate into credit sales? Just any color on the spending patterns of your average credit cards or card customer?- Alliance Data Systems Corporation - Executive VP & CFOSure. So thanks for having me, Ashish, and welcome, everybody. I