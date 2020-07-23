Jul 23, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. And welcome to Alliance Data's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ms. Vicky Nakhla of AdvisIRy Partners. Ma'am, the floor is yours.
Viktoriia Nakhla;AdvisIRy Partners;Investor Relations Director -
Thank you, Sylvia. By now, you should have received a copy of the company's second quarter 2020 earnings release. If you haven't, please call AdvisIRy Partners at 212-750-5800. On the call today, we have Ralph Andretta, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Data; and Tim King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Alliance Data.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of the comments made on today's call and some of the responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties described in the company's earnings release and other filings with
Q2 2020 Alliance Data Systems Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 23, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...