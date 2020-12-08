Dec 08, 2020 / 06:40PM GMT

Ryan Matthew Nash - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD



Great. Up next, we are pleased to have Alliance Data joining us once again. Since taking over as CEO earlier this year, Ralph has worked to reposition the company by enhancing growth verticals, managing costs, restructuring its debt and, more recently, completing what could be an important acquisition for the company in Bread as it looks to enhance its private label and co-branded offerings with installment lending and buy now, pay later capabilities.



As I mentioned, joining us from ADS is CEO, Ralph Andretta. Also joining him is Chief Commercial Officer, Val Greer. We are going to have a short presentation, followed by Q&A, in which CFO, Tim King, will be joining us for.



So with that, I'm going to pass it over to Ralph and Val for their opening -- to get through some slides.



Ralph J. Andretta - Alliance Data Systems Corporation - CEO, President & Director



Hey, Ryan, thank you, and thank you all for joining today. We're excited to be here with you, albeit virtually.