Feb 23, 2021 / 04:20PM GMT

Sanjay Harkishin Sakhrani - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD



Next up, we have a team of executives from Alliance Data Systems, including President and CEO, Ralph Andretta; EVP and CFO, Tim King; and EVP of Operations and Credit Risk, Tammy McConnaughey.



So welcome, everyone. We're thrilled to have you all joining us this morning. Your company, of course, is in the midst of some big changes, including your recent acquisition of Bread. So why don't we go ahead and get started? I believe the team has a short presentation for us, and then we'll get into Q&A.



So I'm going to hand it over to Ralph.



Ralph J. Andretta - Alliance Data Systems Corporation - CEO, President & Director



Sanjay, thank you, and thank you, everybody, for joining. Thank you for joining today. We're excited to be here with you. The slides in today's presentation are available on our Investor Relations website.



Starting with the agenda on Page 3. I'll begin with my opening remarks, review the actions we have taken in the past year and