Alliance Data Systems Corp Virtual Investor Event Transcript

May 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Roger H. Ballou - Alliance Data Systems Corporation - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning. On behalf of the Board of Directors of Alliance Data, I'd like to virtually welcome all of you to today's investor event. The past 1.5 years has been a transformational period for the company. We've put in new leadership, strategy and direction for the company.



It was also exciting for me to get back together again with Ralph. He and I worked together 30 years ago at American Express. And he provides a unique combination of operational leadership, day-to-day operations controls and sound strategic thinking as well as a vast background in financial services.



We're proud of the way the company and Ralph stepped in to support our associates, partners, card members and communities during the pandemic. Ralph and the leadership team have an exciting agenda for you today to highlight the remarkable changes they've made and the opportunities that lie ahead for Alliance Data.



Brian Vereb - Alliance Data Systems Corporation - Head of IR



Welcome,