Sep 09, 2021 / 05:10PM GMT

Mengxian Jiao - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thanks, everybody, for joining us today at DB's tech conference. My name is Meng Jiao, and I'm the consumer finance analyst here at Deutsche Bank. I'd like to welcome Ralph Andretta, CEO of Alliance Data Systems, along with Perry Bieberman, CFO; as well as Brian Vereb, Head of IR.



Ralph has a few slides that you want us to focus on first, after which we'll transition to a fireside chat. We encourage everyone listening to ask questions by submitting them through the Q&A box on the left-hand side of your screen.



And with that, I'll hand it over to Ralph. Ralph?



Ralph J. Andretta - Alliance Data Systems Corporation - CEO, President & Director



Thank you very much. There's 3 things I'd like to cover today. One is really talking about our business pipeline and product pipeline. To give you a quick update on the third quarter and our full year outlook; and third, of course, answer your questions during the fireside chat.



So if you start on Slide 3, I'd like to