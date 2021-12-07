Dec 07, 2021 / 06:40PM GMT

Ryan Matthew Nash - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD



Up next, we are pleased to have Alliance Data joining us once again. Ralph and the team have successfully managed the company through the pandemic. And more recently, a focus on repositioning the company for growth including expanding its offering across its Bread platform. In addition, it reached a major milestone in simplifying the company with the spin-off of its LoyaltyOne business, which should allow the company to focus on its core card business, including installment and buy now pay later. To do so, it's accelerated investments in marketing and tech to drive improved customer experience and as I mentioned, to drive growth.



Joining us from ADS is CEO, Ralph Andretta; and Chief Commercial Officer, Val Greer. In addition, joining us for the Q&A session is new CFO, Perry Beberman. I'm going to pass it over to Ralph, who's going to walk us through a slide and then he's going to then pass it over to Val.



Ralph J. Andretta - Alliance Data Systems Corporation - CEO, President & Director