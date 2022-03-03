Mar 03, 2022 / 06:10PM GMT

Sanjay Harkishin Sakhrani - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD



All right. Let's get started after lunch. Good afternoon, everyone. I hope you all had a good lunch, and we're ready for the second half of our lineup today. Our next panelists are from Alliance Data, which has seen some significant changes over the past couple of years, culminating with the spin-off of its loyalty business this past December. Today, we have the President and CEO, Ralph Andretta, as well as key members of his executive team, including recently appointed CFO, Perry Beberman; as well as Chief Commercial Officer, Val Greer. It's great to have you guys with us.



Ralph J. Andretta - Alliance Data Systems Corporation - CEO, President & Director



Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

- Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MDMaybe we start with sort of recent events. Obviously, we're a couple of months into the quarter. I'm just curious how you see things unfolding. There's