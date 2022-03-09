Mar 09, 2022 / 02:05PM GMT

Bill Carcache - Wolfe Research, LLC - Research Analyst



(technical difficulty) with Alliance Data Systems. My name is Bill Carcache. I cover the consumer finance space for Wolfe Research. And we're very excited today to be sitting down with Perry Beberman, the CFO of ADS. Perry has been in the CFO role at ADS for less than a year but has about 30 years of experience in the industry, including his time at Bank of America and MBNA before that.



The format of our discussion today will be fireside chat, and we'll leave some time at the end for audience questions.



Questions and Answers:

- Wolfe Research, LLC - Research AnalystPerry, the investment community has had the opportunity to hear from you on the quarterly earnings calls as well as other conferences, but I thought it would be really interesting for us to start today's discussion by having you take us back to when you first joined ADS roughly 8 months ago and walk through how your focus has changed? And how have your priorities evolved over that time frame?