Q3 2021 Butterfly Network Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Agnes Lee - Butterfly Network, Inc. - Vice President, Investor Relations



Good morning and thank you for joining us today. Earlier this morning, Butterfly released financial results for the third quarter which ended September 30, 2021, and provided the business update. The release and earnings presentation, which include a reconciliation of management's use of non-GAAP financial measures compared to the most applicable GAAP measures, are currently available on the Investors section of the Company's website at ir.butterflynetwork.com. Dr. Todd Fruchterman, Butterfly's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Stephanie Fielding, Butterfly's Chief Financial Officer, will host this morning's call.



During today's call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements. These statements may include