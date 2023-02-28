Q4 2022 Butterfly Network Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Heather Getz - Butterfly Network, Inc - CFO



Earlier this morning, Butterfly released financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, and provided a business update.



I, Heather Getz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Butterfly, alongside Dr. Jonathan Rothberg, Butterfly's Founder and Interim Chief Executive Officer; and Darius Shahida, Butterfly's Chief Strategy Officer, will host this morning's