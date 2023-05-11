Q1 2023 Butterfly Network Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Good morning and thank you for joining us today. Earlier this morning, Butterfly released financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, and provided a business update. The release and earnings presentation, which include a reconciliation of management's use of non-GAAP financial measures compared to the most applicable GAAP measures are currently available on the investors section of the company's website at ir.butterflynetwork.com.



