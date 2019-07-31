Q2 2019 Nautilus Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Nautilus, Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. John Mills of ICR, Chief -- sorry, ICR. Please go ahead, sir.



John Mills - ICR, LLC - Partner



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Nautilus' Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call. Participants on the call from Nautilus are Carl Johnson, Chairman of the Board; Jim Barr, Chief Executive Officer; Bill McMahon, Special Assistant to the CEO; and Dave Wachsmuth, Senior Director of Finance.



Our earnings release was issued earlier today and may be downloaded from our website at nautilusinc.com on the Investor Relations page. The earnings release includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures mentioned in today's call to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.



Remarks on today's conference call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. These include statements concerning financial