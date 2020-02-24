Q4 2019 Nautilus Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day. Welcome to Nautilus, Inc.'s Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. John Mills of ICR. Please go ahead, sir.



John Mills - ICR, LLC - Managing Partner



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Nautilus' Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call. Participants on the call from Nautilus are Jim Barr, Chief Executive Officer; Aina Konold, Chief Financial Officer; Dave Wachsmuth, Senior Director of Finance; and Bill McMahon, special assistant to the CEO.



Our earnings release was issued today at 4:05 p.m. Eastern and may be downloaded from our website at nautilusinc.com on the Investor Relations page. The earnings release includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures mentioned in today's call to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.



Remarks on today's conference call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. These include statements