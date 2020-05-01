Nautilus Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 01, 2020 / 08:00PM GMT

Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Nautilus, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. During the meeting, we'll have a question-and-answer session. You can submit questions or comments at any time by clicking on the message icon.



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Carl Johnson, Chairman of the Board of Nautilus, Inc. Mr. Johnson, the floor is yours.



M. Carl Johnson - Nautilus, Inc. - Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you, and good afternoon. My name is Carl Johnson, and I'm the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nautilus Inc. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome you to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



We wish this meeting could have been in person, but as I know you will understand, to protect the health and well-being of all who would normally attend the live meeting, we are conducting this year's annual meeting via live audio webcast. We are pleased that you could be with us today and look forward to reporting on your company's activities.



