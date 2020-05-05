Q1 2020 Nautilus Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Nautilus, Inc. First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. John Mills of ICR. Please go ahead, sir.



John Mills - ICR, LLC - Managing Partner



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Nautilus' First Quarter 2020 Conference Call. Participants on the call from Nautilus are Jim Barr, Chief Executive Officer; Aina Konold, Chief Financial Officer; and Bill McMahon, Special Assistant to the CEO.



Our earnings release was issued today at 1:05 p.m. Pacific Time and may be downloaded from our website at nautilusinc.com, on the Investor Relations page. The earnings release includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures mentioned in today's call to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.



For today's call, we have a presentation accompanying the call that management will refer to during their prepared remarks. And on Slide 2 is our full safe harbor statement. I would like