Q4 2022 Nautilus Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Nautilus, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. John Mills. Thank you. You may begin.



John Mills - ICR, LLC - Managing Partner



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Nautilus' Fourth Quarter and Year-End Fiscal 2022 Conference Call.



Participants on the call today from Nautilus are Jim Barr, Chief Executive Officer; and Aina Konold, Chief Financial Officer. Please note, this call is being webcast and will be available for replay for the next 14 days. We will be happy to take your questions at the conclusion of our prepared remarks.



Our earnings press release was issued today at 1:05 p.m. Pacific Time and may be downloaded from our website at nautilusinc.com on the Investor Relations page. The earnings release includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures mentioned in today's call to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Please note, unless otherwise stated, all comparisons in