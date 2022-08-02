Nautilus Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 02, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Nautilus, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. During the meeting, we'll have a question-and-answer session. You can submit questions or comments at any time by clicking on the QA icon. It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Carl Johnson, Chair of the Board of Nautilus, Inc.



Mr. Johnson, the floor is yours.



M. Carl Johnson -



Thank you, and good morning. My name is Carl Johnson, and I am the Chair of the Board of Directors of Nautilus, Inc. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome you to the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



With the health and well-being of our shareholders, employees, directors, auditors and corporate [markers] in mind and our intent to expand shareholder access, reduce our cost and environmental impact, we have decided to hold this year's annual meeting virtually via live webcast.



We are pleased that you could be with us today and look forward to reporting on your company's activities. It is 8:00 a.m. and