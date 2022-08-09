Q1 2023 Nautilus Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and welcome to the Nautilus, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to John Mills, ICR. Please go ahead.



John Mills - ICR, LLC - Managing Partner



Great. Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Nautilus' fiscal 2023 first quarter ended June, 30th conference call. Participants on the call today from Nautilus are Jim Barr, Chief Executive Officer; and Aina Konold, Chief Financial Officer. Please note, this call is being webcast and will be available for replay for the next 14 days. We'll be happy to take your questions at the conclusion of the prepared remarks. Our earnings press release was issued today at 1:05 PM Pacific Time and may be downloaded from our website at nautilusinc.com on the Investors page.



The earnings release includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures mentioned in today's call to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Please note, we will be comparing results versus last year fiscal 2022 and also