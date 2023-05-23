Q4 2023 Nautilus Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Nautilus Inc. Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, today's event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. John Mills with ICR. Please go ahead, sir.



John Mills - ICR, LLC - Managing Partner



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Nautilus' Fourth Quarter and Year-End Fiscal 2023 Conference Call. Participants on the call today from Nautilus are Jim Barr, Chief Executive Officer; and Aina Konold, Chief Financial Officer. Please note, this call is being webcast and will be available for replay for the next 14 days. We will be happy to take your questions at the conclusion of our prepared remarks.



Our earnings press release was issued today at 1:05 p.m. Pacific Time and may be downloaded from our website at nautilusinc.com on the Investor Relations page. The earnings release includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures mentioned in today's call to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Please note, unless otherwise