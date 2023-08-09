Q1 2024 Nautilus Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

John Mills - ICR, LLC - Managing Partner



Nautilus' fiscal 2024 first quarter ended June 30 conference call. Participants on the call today from Nautilus are Jim Barr, Chief Executive Officer; and Aina Konold, Chief Financial Officer.



Our earnings press release was issued today at 1:05 p.m. Pacific Time and may be downloaded from our website at nautilusinc.com on the Investors page.



For today's