Nov 14, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to the BowFlex fiscal second quarter 2024 earnings results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, John Mills with ICR. Please go ahead, sir.
John Mills - Managing Partner - ICR
Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to BowFlex fiscal 2024 second quarter ended September 30 conference call. For participants on the call today from BowFlex are Jim Barr, Chief Executive Officer; and Aina Konold, Chief Financial Officer.
Please note this call is being webcast and will be available for replay for the next 14 days. We'll be happy to take your questions at the conclusion of our prepared remarks. Our earnings press release was issued today at 1:05 PM Pacific time and may be downloaded from our website at corporate.bowflex.com on the Investor Relations page.
The earnings release, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures mentioned in today's call to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. For today's
Q2 2024 BowFlex Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 14, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...