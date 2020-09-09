Sep 09, 2020 / 08:00PM GMT

Andrew Lazar - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everybody. We are pleased to, once again, have B&G Foods here with us at the Global Consumer Staples Conference. B&G has historically been an acquisition story, which has allowed the company to put together a portfolio largely focused on center store brands with defensible market share positions that produced modest growth, solid EBITDA margins and very strong free cash flow generation. As such, it has come as no surprise that B&G has seen some of the best top line growth performance across the consumer staples space since the start of the pandemic as well as meaning cash flow generation, which has helped to reduce leverage and solidify the dividend not to mention to support continued reinvestment behind the business.



So with us today to further discuss B&G's playbook is President and CEO, Ken Romanzi; and CFO, Bruce Wacha. Welcome to both of you.



Kenneth G. Romanzi - B&G Foods, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you.

