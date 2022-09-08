Sep 08, 2022 / 01:45PM GMT

Andrew Lazar - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Thanks, everybody. Welcome back to our fireside chat with B&G Foods. With me today are CEO, Casey Keller; and CFO, Bruce Wacha. Welcome, gentlemen. It's a pleasure to have you back in person.



Kenneth Charles Keller - B&G Foods, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Great to be here.



Andrew Lazar - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Yes. So maybe we'll kick off, Casey. I think you joined B&G a little over a year ago in the midst of a pandemic, broader industry supply chain challenges, historic inflation, the list goes on. But maybe it makes sense to back up a bit and get a bit of a better sense for what attracted you to the role at B&G and sort of what opportunities you saw then maybe compared to now that you've got a year under your belt here.



Kenneth Charles Keller - B&G Foods, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Absolutely. I think