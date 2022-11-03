Q3 2022 BGSF Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to BGSF Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Bailey, and I'll be the moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



Now I will turn the call over to Sandy Martin, Three Part Advisors. Please go ahead.



Sandy Martin -



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the BGSF Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. With me on the call today are Beth Garvey, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Hollenbach, Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, there will be a Q&A session. As noted, today's call is being webcast live. A replay will be available later today and also archived on the company's Investor Relations page.



Today's discussion will include forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions made by BGSF under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by the forward