Q1 2023 BGSF Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded now.



Sandra J. Martin - Three Part Advisors, LLC - MD



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the BGSF 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. With me on the call today are Beth Garvey, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer; and John Barnett, Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. As noted, today's call is being webcast live. A replay will be available later today and also archived on the company's Investor Relations page. Today's discussion will include forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions made by BGSF under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Actual results may