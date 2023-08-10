Q2 2023 BGSF Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the BGSF 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. With me on the call today are Beth Garvey, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer; and John Barnett, Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, there will be a Q&A session. As noted, today's call is being webcast live. A replay will be available later today and archived on the company's Investor Relations page.



