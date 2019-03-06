Q4 2018 Baytex Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Baytex Energy Corp. Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results 2018 Conference Call.



Brian G. Ector - Baytex Energy Corp. - SVP of Capital Markets & Public Affairs



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial and operating results. With me today are Ed LaFehr, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Rod Gray, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Jason Jaskela, our Executive Vice President, Shale Oil.