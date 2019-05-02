Baytex Energy Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 02, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Neil Jack Roszell - Baytex Energy Corp. - Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Neil Roszell. I'm the Chairman of Baytex Energy Corp. I'd like to welcome everyone here today and those who are listening on the webcast to the 2019 annual and special meeting of shareholders of Baytex. Joining me at the front today is Ed LaFehr, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and James Maclean, our General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.



Our meeting today will be comprised of 3 parts. First, we will attend to the formal portion of business of the meeting. Second, Ed will provide you with an update on Baytex' activities; and third, we will open the floor to questions.



Before proceeding with the business of meeting, I would like to introduce the directors and officers of Baytex that are in attendance with us today. Please stand when your name is called. Mark Bly, Trudy Curran, Naveen Dargan, Greg Melchin, Kevin Olson and David Pearce along with Ed LaFehr and myself. We've already been introduced to you.



I would like to now introduce the other members of