Baytex Energy Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Mark R. Bly - Baytex Energy Corp. - Chairman & Lead Independent Director



Thank you, operator. And good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Baytex Energy Corporation's Annual Meeting of Shareholders. My name is Mark Bly, and I'm the Chair of the Board of Directors for Baytex Energy. I, myself, am attending this meeting remotely as I live in the United States and was not able to travel to Calgary to attend in person.



Given the outbreak of COVID-19 and to follow recommendations of the health authorities, we took the decision to restrict attendance to our annual meeting. I would like to thank you for respecting this request by voting ahead of time and attending virtually rather than in person. By taking these steps, we are able to carry out the business of the corporation while maintaining the safety of our staff and shareholders.



